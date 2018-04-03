Baaghi 2 box office collection day 5: Tiger Shroff’s film continues to set the box office on fire

Baaghi 2 box office collection day 5: The Tiger Shroff film has been minting money at the box office like nobody’s business Baaghi 2 box office collection day 5: The Tiger Shroff film has been minting money at the box office like nobody’s business

Tiger Shroff’s action flick Baaghi 2 is ruling the roost at the box office. It has been earning moolah like nobody’s business. The film, which also stars Disha Patani, has earned Rs 85.20 at the box office.

Baaghi 2 has forced the entire industry to stand up and take notice of the movie. The film created history on its opening day itself by minting an earth-shattering number of Rs 25.10 crore. Not only Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, but director-producer Karan Johar has also congratulated Tiger for the film’s success.

Karan tweeted, “Kick ass action and the manic magic and sheer sincerity of @iTIGERSHROFF ! Congratulations to Sajid Nadiadwala and his team for this mainstream masala madness!!!!”

Karan Johar and Tiger Shroff are working together on the sequel of Student of the Year.

Kick ass action and the manic magic and sheer sincerity of @iTIGERSHROFF ! Congratulations to Sajid Nadiadwala and his team for this mainstream masala madness!!!! pic.twitter.com/sH55brZUy6 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 3, 2018

Despite bandh affecting biz in various states, #Baaghi2 puts up a SUPERB double digit total on Mon… Biz gathered momentum towards evening shows… Speeding towards ₹ 100 cr… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 85.20 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 3, 2018

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures of the movie, “Despite bandh affecting biz in various states, #Baaghi2 puts up a SUPERB double-digit total on Mon… Biz gathered momentum towards evening shows… Speeding towards ₹ 100 cr… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 85.20 cr. India biz.”

Baaghi 2 had been given a mixed review by Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta. She wrote, “Tiger is cleverly surrounded by a splendid supporting cast. There’s the fully-in-the-groove Manoj Bajpayee as a sardonic cop; Randeep Hooda as the reefer-smoking hippie undercover agent; and Deepak Dobriyal as a shady-but-good-hearted car dealer with a side business in powder. They lift the film every time they come on, knowing their place in the pantheon (the hero is on top, everyone else is below, waiting for their dialogue), and shining nevertheless.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd