Baaghi 2 box office collection day 4: Tiger Shroff’s film continues to slay

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 is setting the box office on fire and how. The action flick has garnered great numbers at the box office, becoming one of the highest openers of Bollywood in 2018. Now, that is quite a feat.

Baaghi 2, directed by Ahmed Khan, earned Rs 27.60 crore at BO on Sunday, therefore bringing up its total collection to Rs 73.10 crore. Very soon, the movie will be smashing records by being one of the quickest to reach the Rs 100 crore mark. After all, it is already broken Padmaavat’s record opening of Rs 25.10 crore.

#Baaghi2 is a RECORD-SMASHER… East, West, North, South – the film is having a BLOCKBUSTER RUN everywhere… Opening weekend numbers are simply PHENOMENAL… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr. Total: ₹ 73.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018

Surpassing trade analyst Girish Johar’s prediction–who had said that the film will earn more than Rs 65 crore during its opening weekend–Baaghi 2 has surprised everyone by crossing the Rs 70 crore mark.

The success of the Tiger Shroff starrer has been so tremendous that even Bollywood has gotten to its feet to applaud what the film has achieved. While Hrithik Roshan has already given Shroff the title of the ultimate action hero, evergreen star Anil Kapoor also praised his friend’s son by sharing a post that read, “There’s a new king of the jungle with a roaring performance & a hit at the box office! Congrats team #Baaghi2!! @iTIGERSHROFF @DishPatani @NGEMovies @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @TSeries”.

Welcome @itigershroff to the @becurefit family and happy to see you sharing the vision of making India better and fitter. Here’s to being a better version of ourselves. @hrxbrand @becurefit #letsprowl #keepgoing — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 26, 2018

Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal in significant roles.

