Baaghi 2 box office collection day 3: Tiger Shroff’s film expected to earn more than Rs 65 crore

Tiger Shroff’s action thriller Baaghi 2 registered a smashing opening on March 30 with Rs 25.10 crore worth of collection. And continuing its dream run, the film had a strong Saturday as well, earning Rs 20.40 crore at the box office. With the long weekend coming to a close, Baaghi 2 is expected to mint even bigger numbers on the last day of the week.

Film and trade analyst Girish Johar says that the Ahmed Khan directorial could rake in more than Rs 65 crore by the weekend. And considering its Rs 20 crore plus collections on both the days, that doesn’t seem like a difficult feat at all.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest figures writing, “#Baaghi2 is a LOTTERY… Continues to SURPRISE [the trade] and SHOCK [the pessimists] with SENSATIONAL biz on Sat… Proves all calculations and assumptions wrong… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr. Total: ₹ 45.50 cr. India biz.”

#Baaghi2 is a LOTTERY… Continues to SURPRISE [the trade] and SHOCK [the pessimists] with SENSATIONAL biz on Sat… Proves all calculations and assumptions wrong… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr. Total: ₹ 45.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2018

The success of Baaghi 2 proves yet again that as an audience, we are always drawn to the typical Bollywood masala films that project its hero as an invincible one man kill-machine. However, Baaghi 2 has managed not just to rake in the big numbers at the box office but it has also charmed the rest of the industry big-wigs. Hrithik Roshan, who has signed an upcoming project with Tiger wrote on Twitter, “@iTIGERSHROFF !!! You’ve done it !!! I’m now looking forward to working with the BEST action hero in the industry! Bravo! Keep flying high!”

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “The trouble with a full-on masala film going in search of a plot is evident in the way the film unspools. The bare bones are borrowed from Telugu thriller Kshanam, but the fillings are all strictly Bollywood: the attempt to create difference gets diluted.”

Apart from Tiger, Baaghi 2 stars Disha Patani, Deepak Dobriyal, Prateik Babbar and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

