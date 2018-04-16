Baaghi 2 box-office collection: Tiger Shroff film crosses Rs 150 crore mark

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger Shroff’s film earns Rs 155.65 crore. Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger Shroff’s film earns Rs 155.65 crore.

It seems there is no stopping Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 at the box office. Baaghi 2, which had released on March 30, has registered a collection of Rs 155.65 crore at the box office in its third weekend. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter that “the mass pockets/single screens remain the main contributors” for the Ahmed Khan directorial’s BO success.

He mentioned, “And #Baaghi2 crosses ₹ 150 cr mark… The mass pockets/single screens remain the main contributors… [Week 3] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 2.95 cr. Total: ₹ 155.65 cr. India biz.”

Baaghi 2 had become the fastest Rs 100 crore grosser of 2018.

Earlier, on the success of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff had thanked his fans on Twitter with a video. In the video, the emotional actor said, “I just want to thank you all for all the love and support you have given to me and the whole team of Baaghi. Can’t thank you enough. This feels surreal and it still feels like I am dreaming. This is something I could never really dream of in my wildest dream or even dare to dream. I am just so thankful for all that’s happening.”

And #Baaghi2 crosses ₹ 150 cr mark… The mass pockets/single screens remain the main contributors… [Week 3] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 2.95 cr. Total: ₹ 155.65 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018

#Baaghi2 biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 112.85 cr

Week 2: ₹ 35.60 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 7.20 cr

Total: ₹ 155.65 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018

The film, also starring Disha Patani, received a mixed response from the critics but has been received really well by the audience. Hrithik Roshan, who is soon to share the screen space with Tiger in a Yash Raj Films production venture, took to Twitter and praised Tiger. He said, “You’v done it !!! I’m now looking forward to working with the BEST action hero in the industry ! Bravo! Keep flying high!”

Even Akshay Kumar wrote, “Take a bow @iTIGERSHROFF 🙇 Bollywood can proudly announce that we have our very own Tony Jaa in the industry. Your action is a force to be reckoned with 👊🏽.”

