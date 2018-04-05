Baaghi 2 box office collection day 7: There’s no stopping the Tiger Shroff starrer

Baaghi 2 box office collection day 7: Tiger Shroff film is the third film of 2018 to have reached the Rs 100 crore mark, after Padmaavat and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Baaghi 2 box office collection day 7: Tiger Shroff film is the third film of 2018 to have reached the Rs 100 crore mark, after Padmaavat and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 has already entered the Rs 100 crore club. The Ahmed Khan directorial did not only have one of the highest opening weekends of 2018 with a collection of Rs 73.10 crore at the box office but it is also Tiger’s first film to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The film is also the third film of 2018 to have reached the Rs 100 crore mark, after Padmaavat and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

However, it remains to be seen if Baaghi 2 will continue to pull audiences to theatres in the days to come? Will the release of Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail affect the box office collection of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s film? We need to wait and watch.

Baaghi 2 had made a collection of Rs 95.80 crore within 5 days and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its Day 6 of release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently tweeted, “And #Baaghi2 hits a century… ₹ 💯 cr and counting… Third film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in 2018, after #Padmaavat and #SKTKS… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr, Wed 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 104.90 cr. India biz.”

While Baaghi 2 is leaving no stone unturned to give reasons to the cast and crew to celebrate, recently Tiger took to Twitter to share a video thanking his friends, family and fans for bestowing so much love on him and his film.

Meanwhile, Baaghi 2 makers have already announced Baaghi 3 and it will also star Tiger Shroff. The actor also has films like Student of the Year 2, the Hindi remake of Rambo and an untitled film where he stars alongside Hrithik Roshan in his kitty.

