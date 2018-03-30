Baaghi 2 box office collection day 1: Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani film to open well

Baaghi 2 box office collection day 1: Anticipation is high for this Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani film. Baaghi 2 box office collection day 1: Anticipation is high for this Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani film.

Baaghi 2 is the first time Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are starring together in a film. The anticipation is thus on the higher side. The first film in the series was noted for its action scenes and was quite a big success at the box office. Unlike 2016’s Baaghi, which was directed by Sabbir Khan, the sequel is directed by Ahmed Khan. Riding on the hype, the film is expected to open well since both Tiger and Disha have immense appeal among the youth and the first film was well-loved. How it performs on weekdays would be interesting to see.

Earlier, trade analyst Girish Johar had said, “With Baaghi’s success in 2016 and Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead, audiences are eagerly waiting for this actioner to hit the theatres. The trailer and songs have generated a lot of buzz among cinephiles and the film is going to have a massive opening. It is expected to collect Rs 15 crore on its opening day.”

Girish Johar also predicted that opening weekend collection of the film may reach up to Rs 50 crore mark, which is mighty impressive. The only film that is stacked against Baaghi 2 is Rani Mukerji’s Hichki that incidentally is also doing very well.

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta has given a positive review of the film. “You wish they had more to do, even Prateik Babbar who returns to the screen after a long gap, and tries too hard for menace as a drug-addled crazy. You wish that this was a real ensemble cast, with equitable sharing rights, because then it would be so much more interesting. We are left with the invincible hero in the snaky villain’s den, battling one man after another, scything through one attack after another, in his latest desi-Rambo turn,” she said.

As already said, makers of Baaghi 2 need not worry about the opening. It is the weekdays that would count in the end. If the film has good, appealing content, then the film should have a great run throughout the week.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd