Baadshaho is one of the biggest hits of 2017, earns Rs 160 crore

Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi starrer Baadshaho is turning out to be one of the most successful Bollywood films of 2017. This Milan Luthria directorial is a period heist thriller set during the time when the country was under the throes of Emergency. Made at a budget of Rs 80 crore, the film released on September 1 and has had a great run in not only Indian theaters but also overseas. The film is still doing well and the stakeholders can thank its star cast for that.

Baadshaho is basically about a heist planned by Emraan and Ajay for the royal princess, played by Ileana D’Cruz. Baadshaho also features Sunny Leone in a song, “Piya More”, opposite Emraan Hashmi. It is also the third film that brings Ajay and Emraan together, after Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Dil Toh Bacha Hai Ji.

As of now, the film has accumulated Rs 160 crore and is still doing well in terms of attendance of moviegoers even though many new movies have released since then.

In a press release, the makers of Baadshaho said, “Baadshaho was made on a budget of Rs 80 crores. The satellite rights, music and digital rights were sold for Rs 44 crores. The India theatrical rights were sold for Rs 41 crores. Total profit of the film before the release was only Rs 5 crores. And the film is still running successfully in theaters across the nation and has garnered a business of Rs 75.62 crores so far.”

