Baadshaho box office prediction: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi film to earn Rs 10 crore on opening day?

Baadshaho box office prediction: Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi will earn big on opening day. Baadshaho box office prediction: Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi will earn big on opening day.

Superstar Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi will be coming back together on screen after Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji (2011) and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010) for Baadshaho. Their upcoming film is set during a time when the central government was acquiring properties of erstwhile royal families. However, the film seems to be concerned more about action than history.

“Ajay Devgn’s film will definitely be the highest earner this week with a double digit opening on the first day. Baadshaho is expected to earn around Rs 10 crore or maybe more on Friday,” said Bollywood business expert Girish Johar.

Last week, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s film A Gentleman had failed to shine at the box office even though it was one of the popular releases. One of the reasons for the poor performance was the sudden curfew which was imposed in a few Indian states after the Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh verdict.

On asking Girish Johar if such tension will still affect the box office collection this week, he said,”Everything is back to normal now as far as I know. Yes, for a few days it had affected the box office collection but now it’s back to normal. Now if it is a good film, it is bound to score well.”

Baadshaho stars Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal, Sanjay Mishra and Sharad Kelkar. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film will hit screens on September 1.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd