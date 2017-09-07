Baadshaho box office collection Day 7: Will the Ajay Devgn film hold its ground against new releases?

Baadshaho box office collection day 7: This Ajay Devgn film is on its way for a stupendous run at the box office. Baadshaho box office collection day 7: This Ajay Devgn film is on its way for a stupendous run at the box office.

Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi starrer Baadshaho is giving other Bollywood releases a run for its money with its wonderful collection at the box office. It has already garnered Rs 60.54 crores but with a number of new movies coming up this week, will Baadshaho be able to hold its ground?

On Wednesday, the film collected Rs 4.30 crores in comparison to the Tuesday figures of Rs 6.12 crores. Though the daily figures of the film have been dwindling since Monday, it passed the 50 crore mark on Monday itself. Baadshaho also stars Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz, Sanjay Mishra and Vidyut Jamwal in the lead roles.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of this Milan Luthria-directed film. “#Baadshaho Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 6.82 cr, Tue 6.12 cr, Wed 4.30 cr. Total: ₹ 60.54 cr. India biz.,” tweeted Taran. As we can see, Baadshaho’s collection fell by more than 50% as soon as the week started from 15.10 crores to 6.82 crores.

#Baadshaho Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 6.82 cr, Tue 6.12 cr, Wed 4.30 cr. Total: ₹ 60.54 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2017

But we should also keep in mind that this was the first weekday since its release. Based on the Emergency period, Baadshaho is about a heist planned by Emraan and Ajay for the royal princess, Ileana. Even though the movie faces tough competition from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, Baadshaho has done pretty well in terms of the box office numbers till now. This Friday, Arjun Rampal’s Daddy will hit the screens along with Bobby Deol-Sunny Deol’s Poster Boys.

Baadshaho also features Sunny Leone in a song, Piya More opposite Emraan Hashmi. It is also the third film that brings Ajay and Emraan together, after Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Dil Toh Bacha Hai Ji.

