Baadshaho box office collection Day 6: Will the Ajay Devgn starrer maintain pace?

Baadshaho has already collected over Rs 50 crores and on the weekdays the film has been maintaining a decent number of Rs 6 crores and above every day. Though, this is much less than the initial day collections, a dip was expected on weekdays. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, “#Baadshaho is STEADY in mass circuits… Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 6.82 cr, Tue 6.12 cr. Total: ₹ 56.24 cr. India biz.”

The question is if the film will hold this steady collection in the coming days. The movie, directed by Milan Luthria, also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jamwal. Baadshaho also features Sunny Leone in a song opposite Emraan Hashmi. This film also brings Ajay and Emraan together for third time after Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Dil Toh Bacha Hai Ji. This is also the third time that Emraan and Esha will be seen together after Jannat 2 and Raaz 3.

After this success, and also with his career, one would think that Emraan Hashmi could think of himself as idol. However, in a recent chat with indianexpress.com, he said, “There is nothing grand about what we are doing. I think the most prominent people are those who don’t get written about. They are the ones who accomplish something in their lives. Ours is only a high profile job.”

He also added, “I don’t think anyone should use us as their role models. And if they have to be fans of someone they should be fans of themselves.”

