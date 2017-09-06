Only in Express

Baadshaho box office collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz starrer earns Rs 60.54 cr

Baadshaho box office collection Day 6: So far, the Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Ileana D'Cruz starrer has collected Rs 60.54 crore. The question now remains if the film will maintain the same pace throughout the week, or if it will dip in the coming days.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 7, 2017 12:31 pm
baadshaho collection, baadshaho movie collection, baadhshaho, baadshaho box office, baadshaho box office collection, Baadshaho box office collection Day 6: On Wednesday, the film made a collection of Rs 4.30 crore.
Baadshaho has already collected over Rs 60 crores and on the weekdays the film has been maintaining a decent number of around Rs 6 crores every day. Although on Wednesday, the film made a collection of Rs 4.30 crore, it is still a good number. Thus the total collection of the film is now at Rs 60.54 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of this Milan Luthria-directed film. “#Baadshaho Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 6.82 cr, Tue 6.12 cr, Wed 4.30 cr. Total: ₹ 60.54 cr. India biz.,” tweeted Taran.

The question is if the film will hold steady in the coming days. The movie stars Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jamwal. Baadshaho also features Sunny Leone in a song opposite Emraan Hashmi. This film also brings Ajay and Emraan together for third time after Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Dil Toh Bacha Hai Ji. This is also the third time that Emraan and Esha will be seen together after Jannat 2 and Raaz 3.

See Baadshaho box office collection Day 6 here:

After this success, and also with his career, one would think that Emraan Hashmi could think of himself as idol. However, in a recent chat with indianexpress.com, he said, “There is nothing grand about what we are doing. I think the most prominent people are those who don’t get written about. They are the ones who accomplish something in their lives. Ours is only a high profile job.”

He also added, “I don’t think anyone should use us as their role models. And if they have to be fans of someone they should be fans of themselves.”

  1. U
    Usama Arshad
    Sep 7, 2017 at 10:24 am
    I'm really like this movie. I'm very excited to see movie. Ajay Devgn Is My Best Super HERO.😎
    Reply
