Baadshaho box office collection day 5: Can the Ajay Devgn film stay steady over the week?

Baadshaho’s dream run at the box office came to a slight halt on Monday when it could collect only Rs 6.82 crore as opposed to its earlier collection. This is still a good performance, but dismal by film’s own standards. It had earned 12.60 crore on its opening day, Rs 15.60 crore on Saturday and Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday. Make no mistake, it is still on top of the Bollywood box office. And it will continue to do well most likely over the week, but looks like Baadshaho won’t be able to replicate its initial numbers.

Earlier today, Taran Adarsh had tweeted the box office numbers. He had said, “#Baadshaho crosses ₹ 50 cr mark… Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 6.82 cr. Total: ₹ 50.12 cr. India biz.” This Milan Luthria directorial had released across 3242 screens out of which 2800 are domestic and 442 are overseas. The huge number can be attributed to its star ensemble cast with names like Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta.

This film is a heist thriller set during the Emergency period (1975-77) India. Even though the film has done terribly on Monday but with such amazing opening weekend numbers, the film can easily afford that. Should it stay steady over the week, the film will easily be successful.

Indian Express’s Shubhra Gupta had criticised the portrayal of women in Baadshaho. “The women are decorative. D’Cruz is togged out in regal chiffons, one of which remain spotless through the long proceedings. Her make-up stays intact too. Gupta’s role (she hangs out with the three ‘khazana chors’) seems to have been created simply to include a second pretty face. But we don’t blink, because we know these are all masala movie imperatives,” she had said.

