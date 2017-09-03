Baadshaho box office collection day 3: Will the Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi film continue its winning streak?

Baadshaho box office collection day 3: This Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi film has had a super Saturday. Baadshaho box office collection day 3: This Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi film has had a super Saturday.

Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi starrer Baadshaho, the gangster story of six badasses, has had a rocking performance at the box office on Saturday and going by its numbers, looks like it is in for a super first-weekend collection. Till now, it has collected Rs 27.63 crores including Rs 15.60 crores on Saturday itself. And considering that this is the first Sunday of Baadshaho, it is expected to collect a hefty sum tomorrow too.

Here’s what trade analyst Taran Adarsh had to say, “#Baadshaho has a ROCKING Sat… Fri 12.03 cr, Sat 15.60 cr. Total: ₹ 27.63 cr. India biz.” Elated by the film’s success, Ajay Devgn tweeted, “#Baadshaho has a ROCKING Sat… Fri 12.03 cr, Sat 15.60 cr. Total: ₹ 27.63 cr. India biz.”

Even though the movie faces tough competition from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar which collected Rs 8.27 crores till Saturday, Baadshaho has done pretty well in terms of the box office numbers till now. Hence, the Sunday figures become all the more important in deciding the fate of the two films.Also running in the theatres are Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, A Gentleman and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, capturing a number of screens from the films.

#Baadshaho has a ROCKING Sat… Fri 12.03 cr, Sat 15.60 cr. Total: ₹ 27.63 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2017

Helmed by Milan Luthria, Baadshaho also stars Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz, Sanjay Mishra and Vidyut Jammwal. Based on the Emergency period, Baadshaho is about an heist planned by Emraan and Ajay for the royal princess, Ileana. Ajay and Emraan are sharing screen space for the third time in Baadshaho, after Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji and Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd