Baadshaho box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi film to gain momentum?

Baadshaho has had a stellar opening at the box office. As predicted, the film opened with double digit collection at Rs 12.03 crore and since it’s the weekend the film should gain momentum on Saturday and Sunday. This Milan Luthria directorial stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta.

The film is based on the Emergency period and is a period heist thriller film. Ajay and Emraan came together on the big screen for the third time for Baadshaho after Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji. Even though it is set during 1975-77, it is less of a period film and more of an action thriller.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the collection numbers and said, “#Baadshaho starts on a SOLID NOTE… Fri ₹ 12.03 cr. India biz… Biz should only grow stronger on Sat and Sun.”

#Baadshaho starts on a SOLID NOTE… Fri ₹ 12.03 cr. India biz… Biz should only grow stronger on Sat and Sun. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2017

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given an average review of the film and had said, “The women are decorative. D’Cruz is togged out in regal chiffons, one of which remain spotless through the long proceedings. Her make-up stays intact too. Gupta’s role (she hangs out with the three ‘khazana chors’) seems to have been created simply to include a second pretty face. But we don’t blink, because we know these are all masala movie imperatives.”

Trade analyst Girish Johar had predicted that Baadshaho would be the highest earning film this week. “Ajay Devgn’s film will definitely be the highest earner this week with a double digit opening on the first day.”

