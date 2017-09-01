Baadshaho box office collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn film to earn in double digits?

Baadshaho box office collection day 1: This film may get to double digits on the first day. Baadshaho box office collection day 1: This film may get to double digits on the first day.

Milan Luthria directorial Baadshaho has released today. The period heist film that is produced by Bhushan Kumar stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal and Esha Gupta. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi are coming together on the big screen for the third time for Baadshaho after Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji. The film is set during the Emergency period (1975-77) but it is less a period film than an action thriller.

Baadshaho released on 3242 screens worldwide. Among these, 2800 screens are in India and 442 are abroad. That is in line with the star cast of this film. Baadshaho’s real competition will be Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which also released today. Last week’s releases like Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer A Gentleman are fizzling out already. In comparison Bareilly Ki Barfi is doing better even though it released on August 18.

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had this to say about the film, “The women are decorative. D’Cruz is togged out in regal chiffons, one of which remain spotless through the long proceedings. Her make-up stays intact too. Gupta’s role (she hangs out with the three ‘khazana chors’) seems to have been created simply to include a second pretty face. But we don’t blink, because we know these are all masala movie imperatives.”

“Ajay Devgn’s film will definitely be the highest earner this week with a double digit opening on the first day. Baadshaho is expected to earn around Rs 10 crore or maybe more on Friday,” trade analyst Girish Johar had said about the film.

