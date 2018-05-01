Bollywood box-office in April: Baaghi 2 continues its reign, Varun Dhawan’s October revives an otherwise dull month

Here’s how Bollywood films have performed at the theatres in April. Here’s how Bollywood films have performed at the theatres in April.

Bollywood has often boasted of two kinds of films at the theatres – one, the commercial crowd pleasers and second, the unconventional films. With a considerable lack of massy entertainers this April, the fourth month of 2018 proved to be a dull period for the Indian box office. Bollywood’s highest collection for the month came with Varun Dhawan’s October which earned a little less than Rs 45 crore in its run of two weeks.

The month’s first major release was Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail which hit the theatres on April 6. Receiving mixed reviews from critics, the Abhinay Deo directorial landed a decent total of Rs 20.20 crore.

Actor Varun Dhawan who has enjoyed a reputation for being one of the industry’s most bankable actors for long decided to step away from his commercial image with Shoojit Sircar’s October. Though Dhawan was able to bowl the critics over with his laudable performance in the film, looks like he didn’t leave his fans as impressed. Yes, October’s Rs 44.10 crore marks the lowest collection in Varun Dhawan’s filmography so far.

Among Hollywood releases, the prominent releases included Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and Dwayne Johnson’s Rampage. With a collection of Rs 94.30 crore at the Indian box office in just three days, Avengers: Infinity War is on its way to become the fastest Hollywood film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. Even Johnson’s action flick managed to rake in Rs 26.55 crore at the theatres.

The theatres also saw acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds on the 20th of this month. Starring debutant Ishaan Khatter in the lead role, the film served a very niche audience and went pretty much unnoticed at the box office. Similar was the fate meted out to Abhay Deol’s horror comedy Nanu Ki Janu, Tabu and Manoj Bajpai’s thriller Missing, Sudhir Mishra’s reverse retelling of Devdas titled Daas Dev.

However, the month’s dominating force remained Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2. Having hit the theatres on March 30, Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2 continued to set the cash registers ringing all through April. It has minted a total of Rs 162.97 crore so far and is now 2018’s third film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, after Padmaavat and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

