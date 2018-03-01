Before Pari hits screens, here’s a look at the box office performance of Anushka Sharma’s last five releases

Pari actor Anushka Sharma has carved a niche in the industry with her versatality. Pari actor Anushka Sharma has carved a niche in the industry with her versatality.

Anushka Sharma has tasted success without any backing or connection in the industry. She made a dream debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Yash Raj Films’ Rab Ne Bana De Jodi and since then there has been no looking back. In fact, she is one of the few female actors in Bollywood who has worked with all the three Khans, Salman (Sultan), Aamir (PK) and Shah Rukh. Not that the actor didn’t taste failure in her career spanning over 10 years, but she came out wiser knowing which films to say yes to. Her headstrong attitude and versatility helped her carve a niche in the industry.

In her own words, Anushka once said in an interview to indianexpress.com, “I’m always looking for ways to reinvent myself. Sometimes when you experience success in certain roles and genres, you can continue doing it. But I want to do something different with each movie that I do.”

Among her fifteen releases since 2008, there are many hits and misses. Some failed to strike the right chord with movie buffs and some didn’t get the commercial success but were applauded by the critics. Now with her upcoming horror film Pari which doesn’t look like anything Bollywood, the expectations of her fans have skyrocketed. Before we hear the verdict of the audience and film critics about the movie on March 2, here’s looking at the box office performance of her last five releases:

1. Jab Harry Met Sejal: The Imtiaz Ali directorial had Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. Anushka got everyone talking with her Gujarati accent in the movie but it was the screenplay of the film which lacked the quotient of uniqueness. The film got a moderate start at the box office, and with critics declaring the film a dud, it had to settle at a total collection of Rs 64.33 crore.

2. Phillauri: Picking up an unconventional role, Anushka played a spirit in Phillauri, her second home production after NH10. The freshness of the script was lauded by critics. It gave cinephiles a break from the regular Bollywood love stories and gave them a hint of old-school romance. But Anushka and Diljit Dosanjh’s onscreen romance could shine only in parts and the film earned only Rs 27.1 crore.

3. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: The Karan Johar directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had Anushka Sharma sharing a sparkling chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor. Anushka played the role of a free-spirited girl Alizeh in the movie who loved and failed but didn’t let her friendship with Ayaan (Ranbir) hit a roadblock because of love. Also, she owned every frame in which she appeared and her looks in the movie became a style statement. The unusual love tale became the flavour of the season and was one of Anushka’s film to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club. It minted Rs 112.48 crore at the box office.

4. Sultan: This was one of the biggest hits of Anushka’s career. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer earned a whopping amount of Rs 300.45 crore. Anushka’s correct wrestling techniques and her Haryanvi accent caught the eyes of everyone. Talking about her preparations for the film, she said, “I got only six weeks to train before my first bout in the film was shot. During this period, I also had to look the part, learn wrestling and speak like a Haryanvi. People have this preconceived notion about the way wrestlers look. Everyone thinks they are big, which I am not. I was worried whether I’d be able to convince people that I am a wrestler. So I had to do a lot of weight training and body-building.”

5. Dil Dhadakne Do: Zoya Akhtar’s family drama Dil Dhadakne Do released in the year 2015 with an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Rahul Bose, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma and others. Though Anushka played an extended cameo in the movie, she still managed to leave an impression on the audience. The movie earned Rs 76.88 crore.

Pari releases on March 2, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd