Before 102 Not Out, a look at how Amitabh Bachchan’s last five films fared at the box office

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is ready to grace the big screen again with his upcoming film 102 Not Out, which also stars Rishi Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film will release on May 4, 2018. But before 102 Not Out makes it to the theatres, here’s looking at how the last five films of Big B performed at the box office. (All the figures have been taken from Bollywood Hungama)

Sarkar 3 – Rs 9.93 crore

Amitabh Bachchan in Ram Gopal Varma’s The Godfather-inspired Sarkar 3 Amitabh Bachchan in Ram Gopal Varma’s The Godfather-inspired Sarkar 3

Bachchan’s Sarkar 3 was not a hit, and that’s putting it mildly. The movie, another sequel in The Godfather-inspired saga, tanked at the box office, and how. The movie earned a measly Rs 9.93 core at the box office. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy, and Amit Sadh in significant roles. Sarkar 3 had released on May 12, 2017.

Pink – Rs 65.39 core

In Pink, Bachchan played a fierce lawyer In Pink, Bachchan played a fierce lawyer

The fierce Pink did wonders at the box office and surpassed everyone’s expectations, considering how it was not a regular masala film. Pink collected a sum of Rs 65.39 core at the box office. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pink saw Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, and Andrea Tariang in pivotal roles. The film hit the screens on September 16, 2016.

Te3n – Rs 19.08 crore

Te3n starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Te3n starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles

A thriller which impressed critics and some fans, Te3n failed to attract the larger percentage of viewers into theatres, thus proving to be a box office failure. The film was directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and was produced by Sujoy Ghosh. It starred Big B, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vidya Balan. Te3n had released on June 10, 2016 and had minted Rs 19.08 crore at the box office.

Wazir – Rs 41.02 crore

Amitabh Bachchan’s outing in Wazir made a decent collection at the box office Amitabh Bachchan’s outing in Wazir made a decent collection at the box office

The Farhan Akhtar and Amitabh Bachchan starrer made a decent collection of Rs 41.02 crore at the box office. Wazir was directed by Bejoy Nambiar, who has previously helmed films like Shaitan and David. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie also featured Aditi Rao Hydari, Manav Kaul, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and John Abraham. Wazir had released on January 8, 2016.

Piku – Rs 79.7 crore

Piku saw Amitabh Bachchan share screen space with Piku saw Amitabh Bachchan share screen space with Deepika Padukone , and their pairing set the box office cash registers ringing

Piku was a box office hit thanks to a collection of Rs 79.7 crore. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan. It was received warmly by the audience and critics alike. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Piku was produced by N.P. Singh, Ronnie Lahiri and Sneha Rajani. The film was released on May 8, 2015.

