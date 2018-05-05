102 Not Out box office collection day 1: The Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor film mints Rs 3.52 crore

102 Not Out box office collection day 1: The film has had a slow start at the BO 102 Not Out box office collection day 1: The film has had a slow start at the BO

Amitabh Bachchan starrer 102 Not Out hit the big screen on May 4, and it collected Rs 3.52 crore on its opening day. The film, which also stars Rishi Kapoor in a pivotal role, started out slow but will probably gain business through the weekend.

The film was expected to make Rs 2-2.5 crore on its first day, according to trade analyst Girish Johar. However, the movie surpassed expectations, as it has made Rs 3.5 crore on Friday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the recent figures of the film and tweeted, “Like most content-driven films aimed at families, #102NotOut started on a slow note, but gathered momentum from evening onwards… A HEALTHY GROWTH is on the cards on Sat and Sun… Word of mouth is SUPER-STRONG… Fri ₹ 3.52 cr. India biz.”

Like most content-driven films aimed at families, #102NotOut started on a slow note, but gathered momentum from evening onwards… A HEALTHY GROWTH is on the cards on Sat and Sun… Word of mouth is SUPER-STRONG… Fri ₹ 3.52 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2018

Girish Johar had earlier predicted that 102 Not Out, despite its starry cast, will not be able to set the cash registers ringing. “With industry stalwarts like Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starring in the movie, 102 Not Out has generated quite the buzz around its release. Its trailer was also received well by the audience. But the fact remains that the film will have a fairly limited release as it only caters to the tier-one cities and the so-called multiplex audiences,” the trade analyst had said.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer had given an average review to 102 Not Out. “There are laughs to be had from that, sure, especially the “love letter” that Dattatraya makes Babulal write to his late wife. But when it gets to forcing Babulal to cut little ducks out of a beloved Kashmiri blanket, it gets a little too infantile. Meanwhile, Bachchan’s accent, more Bengali than the intended Gujarati, keeps distracting,” her review read.

Meanwhile, giving the desi films a run for their money is Marvel’s Avengers Infinity War, which since its release (April 27) has been breaking records left, right, and center.

