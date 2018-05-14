Raazi box office collection day 4: The Alia Bhatt film continues to soar

Raazi box office collection day 4: The Alia Bhatt movie has been spinning gold at BO Raazi box office collection day 4: The Alia Bhatt movie has been spinning gold at BO

Alia Bhatt’s latest film Raazi has been doing incredibly well at the box office, especially considering the fact that the movie in itself doesn’t boast of stars, but performers. Raazi has minted Rs 32.94 crore at the box office till now. The film had released on May 11. Now that’s quite a feat in itself.

Raazi is not your conventional Bollywood masala film. The movie is a political thriller based on the book Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka. The film’s main plotline revolves around an Indian woman who is married to a Pakistani officer. The film captures the journey of a woman called Sehmat and how she turns into a spy for the Indian government.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier shared the latest figures of the film with a tweet that read, ““#Raazi has a FANTASTIC opening weekend… Alia’s star power + power-packed performances + strong content + solid word of mouth helped multiply numbers… Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr. Total: ₹ 32.94 cr. India biz.”

It’s about the all-important Mon… #Raazi is already a HIT, but the numbers on Mon will give an idea of how it is likely to trend on weekdays… If the film holds on strong levels on weekdays and beyond, which is likely, it will emerge a SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2018

According to Adarsh’ another tweet, the film is on its way to becoming a superhit if it continues to earn the way it has been earning at BO. “It’s about the all-important Mon… #Raazi is already a HIT, but the numbers on Mon will give an idea of how it is likely to trend on weekdays… If the film holds on strong levels on weekdays and beyond, which is likely, it will emerge a SUPER-HIT.”

The music and background score of the movie has been composed by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy. The lyrics of the songs have been penned by veteran lyricist Gulzar. Raazi has been directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Shishir Sharma, Rajit Kapur, Soni Razdan and Jaideep Ahlwat in significant roles.

