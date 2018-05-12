Raazi box office collection day 2: Alia Bhatt starrer expected to see good growth during the weekend

Raazi box office collection day 2: The film is expected to see a good growth in numbers in the coming days Raazi box office collection day 2: The film is expected to see a good growth in numbers in the coming days

Alia Bhatt’s political thriller Raazi minted Rs 7.53 crore on its first day at the box office. The Meghna Gulzar directorial has been getting positive reviews from critics as well. And if trade analysts are to be believed, the movie will perform even better in the coming days.

On its opening day, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the figures of the film on Twitter with a post that read, “Power of SOLID CONTENT… #Raazi starts Day 1 with a BIG BANG… The EXCEPTIONAL word of mouth should result in a FANTASTIC opening weekend… Fri ₹ 7.53 cr. India biz.”

Analyst Girish Johar had predicted that the film would make around Rs 5 crore on the first day. However, the Alia Bhatt starrer has surpassed the expected numbers by a good margin.

“The trailer and the songs have generated ample buzz but Raazi is also a huge step away from the hardcore commercial flicks. It is therefore expected to serve a limited multiplex audience,” Girish Johar had said.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave a positive review to the movie and said that a film like Raazi needs to be made.

“Meghna paces the film well, fleshing out the characters who make up the Sayed family, into which Sehmat is married, and then gradually turning up the tension as the bride’s cover wears thin. While the ease with which Sehmat sends messages across the border, duping so many people at so many levels, in one of the most high-security houses in the country, is a little dubious, the film is at least professional and thorough about it. It covers most details economically, and doesn’t spare Sehmat the dirt,” her review read.

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat in significant roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd