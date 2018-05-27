Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film earns Rs 102.50 crore

Raazi box office collection: Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, Raazi opened its account at Rs 7.53 crore. Raazi box office collection: Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, Raazi opened its account at Rs 7.53 crore.

Meghna Gulzar directorial Raazi starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in 17 days. The film’s total collection till now remains at Rs 102. 50 crore, with 4.42 crore earning on Sunday. This is Alia Bhatt’s third film to enter the coveted club after 2 States and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter. Over a series of tweets, he even wrote about the film’s weekly break-up. “It’s ₹ 💯 cr and counting… #Raazi continues to be a STRONG FORCE at the BO… #IPL finals [Sun] did affect the biz, but the [third] weekend total is HEALTHY… [Week 3] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 4.42 cr. Total: ₹ 102.50 cr. India biz,” he tweeted.

“Alia Bhatt and ₹ 100 cr Club… Note: Lifetime biz #2States ₹ 102.13 cr #BKD ₹ 116.68 cr #Raazi ₹ 102.50 cr [17 days; still running] #Raazi is expected to emerge the highest grosser of Alia Bhatt, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #2States and #BKD. India biz,” Taran added.

It’s ₹ 💯 cr and counting… #Raazi continues to be a STRONG FORCE at the BO… #IPL finals [Sun] did affect the biz, but the [third] weekend total is HEALTHY… [Week 3] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 4.42 cr. Total: ₹ 102.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

#Raazi biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 56.59 cr

Week 2: ₹ 35.04 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 10.87 cr

Total: ₹ 102.50 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

Alia Bhatt and ₹ 100 cr Club…

Note: Lifetime biz#2States ₹ 102.13 cr#BKD ₹ 116.68 cr#Raazi ₹ 102.50 cr [17 days; still running]#Raazi is expected to emerge the highest grosser of Alia Bhatt, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #2States and #BKD.

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

#Raazi is the second heroine-centric film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark, after #TanuWedsManuReturns… However, #TWMR was a franchise, so it had a huge advantage… #Raazi is the first one to achieve the milestone without the tag of a franchise or commercial trappings… India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

Raazi released on May 11 and ever since, hasn’t shown any signs of stopping even in its third week. The spy thriller has managed to give tough competition to all new Bollywood releases like Parmanu and Bioscopewala and even three big Hollywood releases: Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2 and now Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Raazi opened its account at a sum of Rs 7.53 crore. It upped its game soon after, riding on positive reviews and good word-of-mouth promotion. It ended its opening weekend at an impressive Rs 32.94 crore. Now in its third week, the film has not flagged behind and people are still going to the theatres to watch this film. The nuanced look at patriotism and intelligence gathering of the film has found appeal among Indian audiences.

While achieving the ₹ 100 cr figure may not be a cause for celebration for #Baahubali series, #TZH or #Padmaavat [since the costs are very high], it is indeed BIG NEWS when films like #Raazi and #SonuKeTituKiSweety achieve those numbers… Or #AvengersInfinityWar gets there. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2018

Inspired by true events, Raazi narrates the story of a 19-year-old Kashmiri student Sehmat who embarks on a mission to relay classified information from Pakistan to help India in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. It is based on the novel Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka.

