A look back at Raazi actor Alia Bhatt’s box office performance

Alia Bhatt was launched into Bollywood by ‘movie-mafia’ Karan Johar in his 2012 release Student Of The Year. While many questioned the young actor’s skills then, her second silver screen outing, Imtiaz Ali’s Highway, established her position in the Hindi film industry as a director’s actor. After Highway, Alia delivered two consecutive hits in 2 States and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Her impressive performance and her pan India appeal got her name added to the list of actors who are counted as the most bankable stars.

A quick look at the opening day collections of her films including the only flop in her ten films long career, Vikas Bahl’s Shandaar, proves that Alia is a star who brings in great numbers on the day one of a film’s release. Student of The Year minted Rs 7.48 crore on its opening day, Highway earned a decent Rs 3.42 crore, 2 States did a business of Rs 12.42 crore, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania collected Rs 9.02 crore and Shandaar also had a good opening with Rs 13.10 in its kitty. Now with Meghna Gulzar’s directorial and Dharma Productions’ Raazi releasing on Friday, it will be interesting to see if Alia will be able to carry forward the trend.

Before we get day one box office collections of espionage thriller Raazi, here’s a look back at the total collection of Alia’s last five silver screen outings:

1. Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Rs 116.68 crore

Alia Bhatt and Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan rom-com Badrinath Ki Dulhania crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in 14 days.

Shashank Khaitan directorial Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made it to the coveted 100 crore club. It earned a total amount of Rs 116.68 crore at the ticket windows. A spin-off of 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the film brought back Alia and Varun together for the third time and became one of the successful movies of 2017. The film got rave reviews from both critics and fans alike.

2. Dear Zindagi: Rs 68.16 crore

In Dear Zindagi, Shah Rukh Khan played a psychologist helping Alia Bhatt cope with depression. In Dear Zindagi, Shah Rukh Khan played a psychologist helping Alia Bhatt cope with depression.

Centered around a female protagonist Kaira played by Alia Bhatt, Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi got mixed reactions from critics. It managed to mint Rs 68.16 crore in the domestic markets. While some loved it for its concept of opening up about one’s battles with oneself, others found the narrative slow paced. But one thing which was liked by all in this slice of life movie was Alia as a young cinematographer and her chemistry with her ‘Dimag Ka Doctor’ Jehangir Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan.

3. Udta Punjab: Rs 60.33 crore

A still from the movie Udta Punjab starring Alia Bhatt. A still from the movie Udta Punjab starring Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt delivered a standout performance in Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab. The film brought to fore the rampant drug menace in Punjab and also starred Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. It collected Rs 60.33 at the box office and got rave reviews from critics for its bold content. Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review of the film, “Udta Punjab is a cracker of a title, and the way it opens tells us that it will go on the way it means to: with rolled-up sleeves ready for action, with characters who look as if they belong to Punjab and speak the lingo right (mostly). Most importantly, it reveals a willingness to go over to the dark side and show what drugs can do.”

4. Kapoor & Sons: Rs 73.29 crore

Alia Bhatt played Siddharth Malhotra’s love interest in Kapoor & Sons. Alia Bhatt played Siddharth Malhotra’s love interest in Kapoor & Sons.

Though Alia didn’t have much to do in this modern-day family drama, the young actor made sure to hold her own in the movie. Despite a small role, people loved the chirpy and cute Alia who played Siddharth Malhotra’s love interest in Kapoor & Sons. Directed by Shakun Batra, the story of a dysfunctional Indian family had some great performances by actors like Ratna Pathak Shah, Rishi Kapoor, Fawad Khan and Rajat Kapoor. The film had a good run at the box office as it earned Rs 73.29 crore.

5. Shaandaar: Rs 43.13 crore

Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor in Shaandaar. Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor in Shaandaar.

After a good opening with Rs 13.10 crore, Shandaar starring Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapoor tanked at the box office and earned only Rs 43.13 crore. The Vikas Bahl directorial was pulled up by critics for its cliched love story.

