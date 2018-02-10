PadMan box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film could cross Rs 50 crore during the weekend

Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan can work its magic during the weekend Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan can work its magic during the weekend

Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan has finally hit the big screen and has already earned Rs 10.26 crore on its opening day. The film, which also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in pivotal roles, has had a decent enough start at the box office.

PadMan might ring in more money for the makers during the weekend, as people will flock in greater numbers to see Akshay Kumar in his latest venture. In a conversation with Indianexpress.com, trade analyst Girish Johar had said that PadMan would earn Rs 13-14 crore on Day 1. It is expected to improve its numbers during the weekend, and if all goes well, the movie might enter Rs 50 crore club in its opening weekend itself.

Earlier, PadMan was supposed to release during the Republic Day weekend along with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat. But Akshay had stalled the release of his movie to help Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie see the light of the day in peace.

Film critic Shubhra Gupta has given the movie two stars, and thinks the movie, despite having good intentions, isn’t particularly good.

#PadMan has a DECENT start… Fri ₹ 10.26 cr… The biz, expectedly, picked up towards evening/night shows… The journey ahead is crucial… Sat + Sun should witness strong growth for a good weekend total… India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2018

“PadMan is as worthy, but it isn’t a particularly good film. It has tonal problems, swinging between commonplace-ness and flat-out filmi-ness, because it is trying to appeal to many constituencies at the same time: a song to celebrate the onset of menstruation of a little girl uses the problematic word ‘nakel’, which means ‘to be led by the nose’. The song gives the perennially weepy Gayatri to swing her waist, but achieves little else. The arrival of perky city girl Pari (Kapoor) perks up the proceedings, even if she is used to invoke a clumsy, after-the-thought romantic angle,” the review read.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd