Aiyaary box office day 2: Manoj Bajpayee starrer is off to a slow start

Action drama Aiyaary hit the big screen on February 16. And it has had an extremely slow opening at the box office. The movie, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee, has earned Rs 3.36 crore at the B.O. Looking at its first-day earnings, it is safe to presume that the second day also might not get the movie big bucks. The movie might make a total of Rs 10 crore if it gets lucky.

The film itself has not received the greatest praise. Film reviewer Alaka Sahani wrote about the action flick, “A veteran in Pandey’s movies, Manoj Bajpayee carries the film on his shoulders. But, one expects more from this collaboration, especially since Manoj is a versatile actor. As a former army man turned arms dealer, Adil Hussain brings his usual finesse to the screen. What is particularly disappointing are the sketchy women characters. Even though Pandey has written and produced Naam Shabana, which revolves around a woman spy, he fails to create any remarkable woman characters.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted about the movie’s first-day earnings, “#Aiyaary has a DULL Day 1… Opening day biz is lower than Sidharth Malhotra’s last two films: #AGentleman [₹ 4.04 cr] and #Ittefaq [₹ 4.05 cr]… Evening/night shows were slightly better… Sat and Sun biz is extremely crucial… Fri ₹ 3.36 cr. India biz.”

#Aiyaary has a DULL Day 1… Opening day biz is lower than Sidharth Malhotra’s last two films: #AGentleman [₹ 4.04 cr] and #Ittefaq [₹ 4.05 cr]… Evening/night shows were slightly better… Sat and Sun biz is extremely crucial… Fri ₹ 3.36 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2018

Aiyaary’s main plotline revolves around two army officers, essayed by Malhotra and Bajpayee, who share a mentor-protege relationship with each other. The movie has been directed by Neeraj Pandey and also features Rakul Preet Singh, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra, Adil Hussain and Vikram Gokhale in significant roles.

