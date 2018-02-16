Aiyaary box office day 1: Can Manoj Bajpayee-Sidharth Malhotra film beat the mighty Black Panther?

Aiyaary box office day 1: The Neeraj Pandey directorial stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, among others. Aiyaary box office day 1: The Neeraj Pandey directorial stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.

Neeraj Pandey’s latest film Aiyaary surely had a long journey before hitting the big screen. From being a Republic Day release, it got postponed to Valentine’s Day. The Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer revolves around the Indian armed forces. For a film which aims at evoking a certain patriotism, releasing in the season of love can surely take away its basic target audience. Also given that Akshay Kumar’s PadMan and the new Marvel film Black Panther is also having a stronghold at the theaters, Aiyaary will surely have a tough time to make a mark at the ticketing windows.

Film business and trade analyst Girish Johar, while predicting Aiyaary’s box office performance, said that while its continuous postponement might have its downside, he gave the example of how Padmaavat kept its viewers despite being mired in controversies and delayed release. Girish is hopeful that Aiyaary will have a decent opening at the box office and might collect around Rs 4.5 crore on Friday while raking in Rs 15 crore by its first weekend. He added that a solid word-of-mouth might become a boon.

Also read | Aiyaary movie review

Aiyaary also stars powerful performers like Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra, Adil Hussain and Vikram Gokhale. The film released alongside Black Panther which is already grabbing eyeballs at the Indian box office. Given how Marvel’s previous Thor: Ragnarok turned into a blockbuster worldwide, including India, Black Panther also seems to be going on similar lines. This means Aiyaary is set to face a tough competition. How far will it survive, will be revealed in the coming days.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd