Aiyaary box office collection day 4: Will Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee film survive the week test?

Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra, Aiyaary continues running slow at the box office. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra, Aiyaary continues running slow at the box office.

After blockbuster hits like Baby, MS Dhoni and Special 26 among others, Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary is proving to be a disappointment for the director. The film started off on an average note grossing up the opening weekend collection to Rs 11.70 crore. Smashing the predictions made by trade analysts, the film failed to slither to Rs 15 crore mark on its first weekend.

While on the other hand, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat and Akshay Kumar’s PadMan are still the frontrunners at the ticket counters. With this downfall of the film, Aiyaary has become Siddharth Malhotra’s least earning movie on the first weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the recent releases of the actor and their opening weekend collections. He wrote, “#Aiyaary fell flat on Sun… Growth in biz was missing… Weekend biz is lower than #AGentleman [₹ 13.13 cr] and #Ittefaq [₹ 16.05 cr]… Overall, lacklustre… Fri 3.36 cr, Sat 4.04 cr, Sun 4.30 cr. Total: ₹ 11.70 cr. India biz.”

#Aiyaary fell flat on Sun… Growth in biz was missing… Weekend biz is lower than #AGentleman [₹ 13.13 cr] and #Ittefaq [₹ 16.05 cr]… Overall, lacklustre… Fri 3.36 cr, Sat 4.04 cr, Sun 4.30 cr. Total: ₹ 11.70 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2018

Aiyaary which also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles is, however, receiving a mixed response from both the critics and the audience. But the film is proving to be a failure to attract the audience to the cinema halls.

Alaka Sahani in her review of the film for indianexpress.com wrote, “Aiyaary, for which Pandey gets the story, script and direction credit, isn’t taut enough to qualify for an edge-of-the-seat thriller. The plot is emaciated. The narration, which revolves around deception and sense of duty, is long-winding. Even though the movie puts together an impressive ensemble cast comprising some of our best actors, it takes a lot of time to establish their characters.”

