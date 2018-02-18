Aiyaary box office collection day 3: Will Sidharth Malhotra film be able to bounce back?

Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary is off to a slow start at the box office. Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary is off to a slow start at the box office.

Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary finally hit the screens on February 16. And the Neeraj Pandey directorial is off to an extremely slow start at the box office. It collected Rs 3.36 crore on Friday and Rs 4.04 crore on Saturday. With its first weekend coming to a close, the chances of Aiyaary bouncing back are fairly less.

Trade analysts earlier predicted that the film could pass the Rs 15 crore mark by the weekend but it seems highly unlikely considering the run Aiyaary has had at the box office till now. Aiyaary is facing some stiff competition not just from Marvel’s Black Panther which saw the same release date as Aiyaary, but also from last week’s release PadMan starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the movie’s earnings, “#Aiyaary witnessed an upward trend on Sat, but the 2-day total is underwhelming… Biz is better in metros… Fri 3.36 cr, Sat 4.04 cr. Total: ₹ 7.40 cr. India biz.”

#Aiyaary – OVERSEAS…

Fri $ 419,000

Sat $ 292,000

Total: $ 711,000 [₹ 4.57 cr]…

2-day biz is 40% higher than #NaamShabana in international markets. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2018

#Aiyaary witnessed an upward trend on Sat, but the 2-day total is underwhelming… Biz is better in metros… Fri 3.36 cr, Sat 4.04 cr. Total: ₹ 7.40 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2018

Indian Express film critic Alaka Sahani wrote about the action thriller,”Aiyaary, for which Pandey gets the story, script and direction credit, isn’t taut enough to qualify for an edge-of-the-seat thriller. The plot is emaciated. The narration, which revolves around deception and sense of duty, is long-winding. Even though the movie puts together an impressive ensemble cast comprising some of our best actors, it takes a lot of time to establish their characters.”

Aiyaary explores the story of two army officers, essayed by Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee, who share a mentor protege relationship and how the former of the two goes rogue and decides to oust one of the government’s best kept secrets. The movie has been directed by Neeraj Pandey and also features Rakul Preet Singh, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra, Adil Hussain and Vikram Gokhale in significant roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd