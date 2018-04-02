After conquering Chinese box office, Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar set to wow Hong Kong

Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar has already achieved success at the China box office. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar has already achieved success at the China box office.

Aamir Khan’s last two films Dangal and Secret Superstar tasted immense success in the international market, especially in China. While Dangal remains untouched with a record of around 190 million dollars, Secret Superstar recorded a whopping amount of 117.61 million dollars until February 15, 2018. Now, the Aamir Khan production venture, also starring Zaria Wasim, has hit few screens in Hong Kong.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently tweeted Secret Superstar had preview screenings in Hong Kong. He also shared that the film has already earned around Rs 55.71 lakhs from preview screenings. Taran wrote, “#SecretSuperstar puts up SOLID numbers in *preview screenings* in HONG KONG…Fri HK$ 239,195. Sat HK$ 219,683. Sun HK$ 213,425. Total: HK$ 672,303 [₹ 55.71 lakhs]. Note: 30 locations / 32 screens.”

Commenting on the massive success of the film in China, Aamir Khan had earlier stated, “Some of my films have released in China and I have realised their emotional ‘surr’ (tone) is very similar to ours. Indian stories touch their hearts. Because our cultures are similar, I feel when we watch their films too, we will like them.”

Aamir has become a huge star in China. His Dangal too dominated the Chinese box office. Currently, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is the most successful Indian film in overseas markets. Meanwhile, the actor is prepping for the release of Thugs of Hindostan.

#SecretSuperstar puts up SOLID numbers in *preview screenings* in HONG KONG…

Fri HK$ 239,195

Sat HK$ 219,683

Sun HK$ 213,425

Total: HK$ 672,303 [₹ 55.71 lakhs]

Note: 30 locations / 32 screens@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018

Thugs of Hindostan stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh along with Aamir Khan. The film is scheduled to release on November 7, 2018.

