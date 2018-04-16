Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar off to a good start in Hong Kong, earns Rs 3.46 crore

Secret Superstar has earned Rs 3.46 crore at the Hong Kong box office. Secret Superstar has earned Rs 3.46 crore at the Hong Kong box office.

After dominating the Chinese box office, Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar has hit screens in Hong Kong, where it has started its box office journey on a phenomenal note. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#SecretSuperstar is having a PHENOMENAL RUN in HONG KONG.” He mentioned that while the film started slow on Thursday, it has shown growth on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Taran took to Twitter to share the numbers. He wrote, “The jump in day-wise biz is for all to see…

#SecretSuperstar is having a PHENOMENAL RUN in HONG KONG… The jump in day-wise biz is for all to see…

[Week 1]

Thu HK$ 348,300

Fri HK$ 513,318

Sat HK$ 869,157 / 118 locations

Total: HK$ 4,163,243 [₹ 3.46 cr]

Note: Includes revenue generated from preview screenings.@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2018

He had earlier shared that Secret Superstar has earned around Rs 55.71 lakhs from preview screenings. Taran wrote, “#SecretSuperstar puts up SOLID numbers in *preview screenings* in HONG KONG…Fri HK$ 239,195. Sat HK$ 219,683. Sun HK$ 213,425. Total: HK$ 672,303 [₹ 55.71 lakhs]. Note: 30 locations / 32 screens.”

Talking about Secret Superstar success, actor Zaira Wasim said in an interview to indianexpress.com, “We knew it was a film with a soul and it doing so well is definitely a great feat. To be honest, I don’t get into the business of a film but for me what’s more important is that so many people across nations got to see and love our film. That’s a bigger achievement for an actor. But I am truly thrilled that the film was appreciated globally.”

Secret Superstar recorded a whopping amount of 117.61 million dollars in China until February 15, 2018. In India, the film did Rs 63.40 crore business.

Secret Superstar was the directorial debut of Advait Chauhan. The film had its release in India on October 19, 2017.

