After China, Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar tastes success in Hong Kong

Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan’s film continues its winning streak at Hong Kong box office. Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan’s film continues its winning streak at Hong Kong box office.

Aamir Khan’s production venture Secret Superstar continues to have a stronghold at Hong Kong box office. The film, which is in its fourth week, has collected more than Rs 10 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#SecretSuperstar crosses HK$ 12 million in HONG KONG…[Week 4]

Fri HK$ 111,514

Sat HK$ 192,263 / 30 locations

Total: HK$ 12,016,153 [₹ 10.23 cr]”

The film tells the coming-of-age story of a teenage girl who aspires to be a singer and deals with social issues including feminism, gender equality and domestic violence. The film received many accolades. In fact, Zaira Wasim went on to win the National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement.

#SecretSuperstar crosses HK$ 12 million in HONG KONG…

[Week 4]

Fri HK$ 111,514

Sat HK$ 192,263 / 30 locations

Total: HK$ 12,016,153 [₹ 10.23 cr] 👍👍👍@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2018

In China, it is the highest-grossing foreign film of 2018, one of the top 70 highest-grossing films ever, and the second-highest-grossing non-English foreign film after Aamir Khan’s Dangal. The film recorded a whopping amount of 117.61 million dollars in China until February 15, 2018. In India, the film did Rs 63.40 crore business.

Zaira Wasim in an interview with indianexpress.com had earlier stated, “To be honest, I don’t get into the business of a film but for me what’s more important is that so many people across nations got to see and love our film. That’s a bigger achievement for an actor. But I am truly thrilled that the film was appreciated globally.”

Starring Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim along with Meher Vij, the film was directed by debutant Advait Chauhan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd