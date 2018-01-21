Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar crosses Rs 100 cr in China in just two days

Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar has had a record opening in China. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar has had a record opening in China.

Hindi film industry’s Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, has maintained his perfection streak in China as well. The superstar’s last film as a producer and an actor, Secret Superstar, had generated great numbers on its first day. And the movie continues to impress the viewers, as it has earned 10.45 million dollar on its second day. The movie has hit the Rs 100 crore mark and has already crossed the lifetime business of India, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweet. It’s supposed to continue its smooth run in the third day as well. Secret Superstar has already earned Rs 110.52 crore in China.

Adarsh tweeted, “#SecretSuperstar continues its dominance with an EXTRAORDINARY Day 2 [Sat] in China… Hits ₹ 100 cr mark… Crosses India *lifetime biz* in 2 days flat… Expect an equally POWER-PACKED Day 3 [Sun]…Fri $ 6.86 mn, Sat $ 10.45 mn. Total : $ 17.31 million [₹ 110.52 cr]”

The audience rating is also higher than that of Dangal, as fans in huge numbers have given positive feedbacks.

Adarsh’s tweet further read, “#SecretSuperstar enjoys INCREDIBLE audience rating on Chinese movie ticket and fan rating sites, which explains the IMPRESSIVE footfalls at multiplexes there… Surprisingly, the audience rating is higher than #Dangal, which grossed approx $ 200 mn in China.”

According to Adarsh, the Zaira Wasim and Aaamir Khan starrer earned Rs 43.35 crore on day one at the box office. Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “The tremendous goodwill that #Dangal – and prior to that #PK – created in China has benefited #SecretSuperstar… Although Aamir has an extended special appearance in #SecretSuperstar, Aamir’s star pull is at the peak in China… Expect magical numbers yet again!”

Dangal had done a total business of Rs 1459 crore in China, making its total earning Rs 2000 crore across the globe. This had further cemented Dangal’s position as one of the top 5 highest grossing non-English language films of all time.

