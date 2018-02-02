Secret Superstar box office: Aamir Khan starrer crosses Rs 500 crore in China

Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar is spreading the magic at the Chinese box office. Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar is spreading the magic at the Chinese box office.

Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar has been killing it at the box office. At least that is what the numbers suggest. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweet, the movie has crossed Rs 500 crore at the Chinese box office. Adarsh’s tweet read, “#SecretSuperstar continues its PHENOMENAL RUN in China… Crosses ₹ 500 cr in 2 weeks… Question is, will it cross $ 100 mn? [Week 2] Mon $ 3.43 mn, Tue $ 3.33 mn, Wed $ 3.23 mn, Thu $ 2.82 mn, Total: $ 79.42 million [₹ 509 cr].”

Aamir Khan’s previous films Dangal and PK were also major hits at the Chinese box office. If the numbers are any indication, then it looks like Khan is going for a hattrick with the Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar.

Secret Superstar had a massive opening at the box office in China, as it had crossed Rs 200 crore in the first three days of the film’s release. Adarsh had earlier tweeted about the same and written in his post, “#SecretSuperstar enjoys INCREDIBLE audience rating on Chinese movie ticket and fan rating sites, which explains the IMPRESSIVE footfalls at multiplexes there… Surprisingly, the audience rating is higher than #Dangal, which grossed approx $ 200 mn in China.”

According to LA Times, Secret Superstar even beat The Maze Runner sequel with its numbers. Talk about outperforming. Aamir Khan is popular in China, with more than 1 million followers on the social media site Weibo, China’s version of Twitter. The massive popularity of the star among his Chinese fans has earned him the nickname of Uncle Mi.

The superstar’s previous film, Dangal, a sports drama, had set a record upon its release in the country for a non-Hollywood foreign movie as it drew $190 million in ticket sales alone.

