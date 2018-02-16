Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar crosses Rs 750 crore mark in China

Secret Superstar is unleashing absolute mayhem at the Chinese box office. Secret Superstar is unleashing absolute mayhem at the Chinese box office.

2017 film Secret Superstar, starring Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim, earned Rs 63.40 crore in India, which is superb for a film catering to a niche audience (as opposed to Dangal that was more universal). But overseas, well, Secret Superstar is unleashing absolute mayhem at the Chinese box office. At last count, the film has accumulated Rs 117.61 million dollars, which translates to Rs 750.69 crore.

Aamir Khan, clearly, has become a huge star in China. His Dangal too dominated the Chinese box office. It ended its theatrical run around 190 million dollars. If Secret Superstar’s performance continues, it would not take it long to overtake Dangal. Currently, Dangal is the most successful Indian film in overseas markets.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the figures. “#SecretSuperstar is truly a BLOCKBUSTER of EPIC PROPORTIONS in China… Crosses ₹ 750 cr mark in 4 weeks… Still going STRONG… Total till 15 Feb 2018: $ 117.61 mn [₹ 750.69 cr].”

What explains the popularity of Aamir Khan’s films in China? China is generally the most important overseas market for most Hollywood films that are getting a wide release due to a large number of moviegoers. Traditionally, too, Aamir Khan films have done well in China. But what his most recent films, Dangal and Secret Superstar, have done – is unprecedented.

It is not often we hear of a film earning more than 10 times more money (and still counting) in an overseas market as compared to domestic. Well, that is Aamir Khan for you. The settings for his film may be authentically Indian, the appeal is often universal.

