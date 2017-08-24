A Gentleman box office prediction: Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez film to face Annabelle Creations horror?

A Gentleman box office prediction: Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra is expected to do better than Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. A Gentleman box office prediction: Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra is expected to do better than Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

Two of the hottest actors of Bollywood – Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra have been paired up for the first time onscreen. For many reasons A Gentleman is expected to rise and shine. Ranging from swift action scenes to Jacqueline trying her hand at pole dancing, the film has got every reason to grab attention this week. But there is one Hollywood film that has gathered immense popularity in India, enough to affect the box office collection of all other films – Annabelle: Creations.

“A Gentleman will have more audience because it has got more screens than Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. It should lead the box office this Friday. By Sunday, A Gentleman is expected to earn somewhere between 15 crore,” said trade analyst Girish Johar.

“Annabelle: Creation is giving serious competitions to all the Bollywood films. Last week, Annabelle:Creation, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, brought in a lot of money at the box office. The Hollywood film is doing really well,” he added.

"#AnnabelleCreation is a good prelude set up for forthcoming horror series. Already HIT in India … goodish scary fun !!!," Girish also wrote on Twitter.

"#Horror genre is not only Hollywood's top rated ROI earner, but is of India too !!! Hugely under tapped genre … hope gateways open !!!," he added later.

#AnnabelleCreation is a good prelude set up for forthcoming horror series. Already HIT in India … goodish scary fun !!! — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) August 23, 2017

#Horror genre is not only Hollywood’s top rated ROI earner, but is of India too !!! Hugely under tapped genre … hope gateways open !!! — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) August 23, 2017

This week, the theatres are set to be cluttered with releases, old and new. “There are around eight to ten films releasing this week. There will be spill overs from the previous week too. With old hits like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Annabelle: Creations, Bareily Ki Barfi the audience will have too many choices to make this week,” confirmed Girish Johar.

