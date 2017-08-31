A Gentleman box office collection day 7: New films this week to affect Sidharth Malhotra’s film?

A Gentleman box office collection day 7: The film had witnessed, since the beginning of this week. A Gentleman box office collection day 7: The film had witnessed, since the beginning of this week.

A Gentleman had been one of the biggest releases last week in the Hindi film industry, however, despite having actors like Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra, who have a strong fan base in Bollywood, the film couldn’t rise and shine in its first week.

The film earned as much as Rs 18.47 crore till now. “#AGentleman Fri 4.04 cr, Sat 4.36 cr, Sun 4.73 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.60 cr, Wed 1.71 cr. Total: ₹ 18.47 cr. India biz,” wrote Taran Adarsh on Twitter. With releases like Shubh Mangal Savdhan and Baadshaho this week, it is not expected to particularly bloom at the box office right now. On the first crucial three days, the collection of A Gentleman had remained nearly stagnant. Monday on wards, the film witnessed a dip. A few factors that might have affected the collection of the film may have been the sudden curfew that was called in the states of Haryana and Punjab post the verdict of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

A Gentleman was directed by Raj and DK. The plot revolved around a spy named Rishi, and Gaurav who share similar facial features. While the former is adventurous, the latter is a sundar and susheel gentleman. Jacqueline Fernandez plays an Indian girl Kavya, raised in Miami.

“Sidharth Malhotra who helms this enterprise plays a good guy who can also be bad. Now while the handsome Malhotra is perfectly pitched as the ‘sundar’ and ‘susheel’ fella of the title, he isn’t quite as convincing in his ‘risky’ avatar,” film critic Shubhra Gupta had mentioned in her review, while rating it with only two stars.

“And while we are fully O-ding on the eye-candy on display (there’s ample evidence that Malhotra and Fernandez both possess washboard abs, and other whistle-worthy attributes), we also wish that there was some more comic-book energy in the plot, which keeps sliding and slowing,” she mentioned about their on screen chemistry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd