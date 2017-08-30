A Gentleman box office collection day 6: Sidharth Malhotra film earns Rs 18.47 cr

A Gentleman box office collection day 6: The film received a mixed response from the audience and critics. A Gentleman box office collection day 6: The film received a mixed response from the audience and critics.

A Gentleman starring Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez and Suniel Shetty received a mixed response from the audience and critics. Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections of the film. He wrote, “AGentleman Fri 4.04 cr, Sat 4.36 cr, Sun 4.73 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.60 cr, Wed 1.71 cr. Total: ₹ 18.47 cr. India biz.”

Siddharth and Jacqueline have churned out a decent actioner, but Mumbai rains seem to have affected the movie’s collections. In the meantime, A Gentleman cannot expect to see a rise in growth this weekend with other new releases like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Baadshaho.

And with Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Bareilly Ki Barfi, along with Babumoshai Bandookbaaz already running, next weekend will offer a variety of choice for viewers. It can, in fact, be said that the cinegoers are going to be spoilt for choice.

A Gentleman directed by Raj and DK is about a spy Rishi, his another avatar Gaurav and a Miami based Indian girl Kavya. How the plot unravels to reveal connections between each character forms the rest of the story. The movie released on the big screens on August 25.

See A Gentleman box office collection day 6 here:

#AGentleman Fri 4.04 cr, Sat 4.36 cr, Sun 4.73 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.60 cr, Wed 1.71 cr. Total: ₹ 18.47 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2017

Will the movie manage to limp its way back to performing better? Or is this the end for Sidharth Malhotra’s movie? After Baar Baar Dekho, the lead actor is surely in need of a box office success.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd