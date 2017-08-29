A Gentleman box office collection day 5: Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez film remains sleepy at the theaters

A Gentleman box office collection day 5: Will Sidharth Malhotra and Jacueline Fernandez film recover? A Gentleman box office collection day 5: Will Sidharth Malhotra and Jacueline Fernandez film recover?

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer A Gentleman is lagging behind in terms of box office collection. After it started slow, its performance over the weekend continued lackluster. Perhaps all the turmoil surrounding Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim is partly to blame. A Gentleman earned as much as Rs 13.13 crore at the box office on its opening weekend, as told by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It was released on August 25. On Monday it earned a paltry Rs 2.03 crore making a total of Rs 15.16 crore.

While the film has considerably better numbers compared to its peers like Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, the latter film is also of much lower budget and was released on a limited number of screens. A Gentleman has Sidharth Malhotra doing a double role for the first time. The 32-year-old actor had previously told told indianexpress.com about the film, “Yes, it is a ‘popcorn action’ film. It’s a stress-free watch, you can come with your families. It has action, comedy, good locations, dancing, two versions of me.”

#AGentleman remains low… Fri 4.04 cr, Sat 4.36 cr, Sun 4.73 cr, Mon 2.03 cr. Total: ₹ 15.16 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 29, 2017

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given an average review of the film. “Some of the proceedings, especially the light-hearted banter between Malhotra and his colleague, played by Dalal, are fun: that’s when you see the skills of the directors being utilized fully. And while we are fully O-ding on the eye-candy on display (there’s ample evidence that Malhotra and Fernandez both possess washboard abs, and other whistle-worthy attributes), we also wish that there was some more comic-book energy in the plot, which keeps sliding and slowing,” she had said.

It’s clear that to turn the tables, A Gentleman needs consistently good performance on weekdays if it wants to cover its budget, let alone earn profit.

