A Gentleman box office collection day 4: Sidharth Malhotra film suffers due to Gurmeet Ram Rahim verdict?

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer A Gentleman, directed by Raj and DK, did not have the best of time during the weekend as expected. It was expected to do better since for the first time During a chat with trade analyst Girish Johar, he spoke about how all the films that released last week failed to create any massive impact at the box office this weekend. A Gentleman earned as much as Rs 13.13 crore at the box office on its opening weekend as told by trade analyst, Taran Adarsh. Its Friday and Saturday numbers were not significantly different as business remained static on all weekend days.

Taran Adarsh called the performance of A Gentleman ‘a disappointment’. “#AGentleman DISAPPOINTS… Fri 4.04 cr, Sat 4.36 cr, Sun 4.73 cr. Total: ₹ 13.13 cr. India biz… Overseas weekend: $ 1.1 mn [₹ 7.03 cr],” he said on Twitter while mentioning the figures.

The film also released at a time when Section 144 was imposed in certain parts of the country in the light of the Dera Sacha Sauda disturbance and verdict of Ram Rahim Singh. Tensions followed in states like Punjab and Haryana, affecting the box office business in the north Indian states. That’s not all. Sidharth Malhotra also found himself at the receiving end of trolls, when he tried to express his concern over the disturbance but ended up promoting his film instead. He later posted another tweet clarifying that what he had said was prior to the violent clash that took place in Haryana and Punjab, but he had already invited enough backlash by then.

