A Gentleman box office collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez film on the fence

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez film, A Gentleman has been showing a slow growth at the box office despite it being the first weekend of this Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK directorial. The action-comedy genre has all elements to be called a true-blue Bollywood film. It has the hotness quotient equally offered by both Sid and Jacky, action sequences, comic timing not only by Sid but also Darshan Kumar and also some very steamy scenes between the two lead stars.

However, the film’s performance at the box office has not been up to the mark so far. The film has minted only Rs 8.40 crores at the box office but is standing strong against the other Bollywood releases, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Qaidi Band. While the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer is going to recover its production cost, A Gentleman is taking a bit more time to be called a profitable venture for the team. Looking at its weekend performance, we are not sure if the film will be able to stand strong during the weekdays.

But since the Sunday figures are yet to be out, nothing can be said about the business of the film.

Answering to what made Jacqueline sign the film, the actor told PTI, “I do think there is a different language spoken in cinema now, which the audience is accepting and actually, in a way, demanding in some cases. It really helps when you work with directors who understand that need of the audience. Same was the case with Raj and DK. I completely went with their vision. They brought a different essence to the genre.”

Sidharth would be seen in Ittefaq next, sharing the screen space with Sonakshi Sinha while Jacqueline will be seen in Judwaa 2 and Drive.

