A Gentleman box office collection day 2: Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez film’s business to pick up

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer A Gentleman has started its box office journey. The film, which released on August 25, has shown a slow start at the box office but we expect a jump in its Saturday and Sunday collections. Considering the film stars two of the hottest stars among the present lot, their sizzling chemistry is sure to bring more eyeballs to the theaters.

The film has minted only Rs 4.04 crores at the box office on Day 1.

Looking at the kind of competition this Raj Nidimoru and DK Krishna directorial faces not only from Bollywood films like Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Yash Raj’s Qaidi Band but also Hollywood films like The Hitman’s Bodyguard and The Glass Castle, one cannot expect it to become a high grossing film.

So far, the film has been receiving mixed reviews. Indianexpress.com’s film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Sidharth Malhotra who helms this enterprise plays a good guy who can also be bad. Now while the handsome Sidharth is perfectly pitched as the ‘sundar’ and ‘susheel’ fella of the title, he isn’t quite as convincing in his ‘risky’ avatar.”

So, would it join the league of failed films this year? Well, only its weekend performance can decide the course of the film.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, talking about the crackling chemistry between Sid and Jackie, directors Raj and DK said, “In the past few months when the studio marketing team saw the film, they saw the chemistry was striking between them, even off the camera. So, we saw that in the film and now it is spilling out everywhere.”

