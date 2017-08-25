A Gentleman box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez film to be the highest earner this week?

A Gentleman box office collection day 1: Will the film become the most popular Bollywood release this week? A Gentleman box office collection day 1: Will the film become the most popular Bollywood release this week?

It is a tsunami of releases at the box office this weekend. With 8-10 films including various Hollywood, Bollywood and regional flicks, the theatres are cluttered with a lot of options for movie goers. Amidst all this, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez film, A Gentleman is expected to stand out, giving competition to other new movies.

Ranging from swift action scenes to Jacqueline trying her hand at pole dancing, the film offers all the elements of a perfect Bollywood masala. So far, the audience looks inclined towards watching this one despite the film getting average reviews.

“A Gentleman will have more audience because it has got more screens than Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. It should lead the box office this Friday. By Sunday, A Gentleman is expected to earn somewhere between 15 crore,” trade analyst Girish Johar had told us earlier.

In the Bollywood arena, the film will face competition from Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Qaidi Band and Sniff. All these films belong to different genres, targeting various kinds of audience.

Girish Johar had also explained that although it is quite evident that A Gentleman will be the highest earner this week, however, lately Annabelle: Creation has managed to create a fanbase of its own and is bound to stand as a huge competition for all the Bollywood releases.

A Gentleman marked Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s first on-screen romance. The two had shared the couch on Koffee With Karan Season 5 and since then have been the talk of the town for their crackling chemistry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd