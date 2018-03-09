3 Storeys box office collection day 1: Richa Chadha and Sharman Joshi film to rack up Rs 75 lakh?

3 Storeys box office collection day 1: This film stars Richa Chadha, Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat and Sharman Joshi. 3 Storeys box office collection day 1: This film stars Richa Chadha, Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat and Sharman Joshi.

3 Storeys, starring Richa Chadha, Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat and Sharman Joshi, released with two other films – Hate Story 4 and Dil Juunglee. While none of these three films is destined to be a blockbuster, 3 Storeys has an even smaller, niche audience than the other two. However, 3 Storeys, which has a talented albeit lesser-known cast, might do well especially since it has received mixed reviews.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier said, “3 Storeys is the kind of thriller that will appeal to a very niche urban audience. Its opening collection could be around Rs 50-75 lakhs and by the weekend, it could earn a total of around Rs 2-3 crore. If the film brings good content to the table and is supported with a solid word of mouth, its weekend collection could also go up considerably.”

In her review of 3 Storeys, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Even if not madly original, ensemble pieces can turn out interesting if consistently told. 3 Storeys comes off nice in bits but uneven overall: we are reminded of Roald Dahl and ‘O Henry in some of the inflections, and you can read the twists a mile off, especially in the segment which features the canny old lady and the brash young man with a shared past, and in the other, where two lovers are sundered because of a misunderstanding.

