1921 box office collection day 2: Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra starrer horror flick earns Rs 3.65 crore

Vikram Bhatt has time and again proved that he is the ace-master of the horror films in Bollywood. His latest outing with Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra, 1921, is yet another example of a typical Bollywood style horror flick. The film kicked off with an unexpectedly good start leaving behind Saif Ali Khan’s dark comedy Kaalakaandi.

The film, with no big competition at the box office, is leading at the ticket counters with a collection of Rs. 2.09 crore on Saturday summing up the total collection to Rs. 3.65 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest collection of 1921 and wrote, “#1921Movie Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 2.09 cr. Total: ₹ 3.65 cr. India biz.” The collections of the horror film almost doubled on its second day marking a swift rise at the box office.

#1921Movie Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 2.09 cr. Total: ₹ 3.65 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2018

The low collections on the first day could also be blamed to the problems in multiplexes on Friday morning that might have hindered the earnings of the film. However the issue was soon resolved and Reliance Entertainment tweeted, “1921 minor impasse resolved with multiplexes The film is opening in close to 1550 screens in 5500 shows. Single screens have received great response since morning!Enjoy the film at a cinema near you. #1921Movie #InCinemasNow @TheVikramBhatt @kkundrra @zareen_khan”.

1921 minor impasse resolved with multiplexes The film is opening in close to 1550 screens in 5500 shows. Single screens have received great response since morning!Enjoy the film at a cinema near you. #1921Movie #InCinemasNow @TheVikramBhatt @kkundrra @zareen_khan — Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) January 12, 2018

Set in the year 1921, the film is the third installment in 1920 series. The first two installments of the film titled 1920 and 1920 The Evil Returns were a huge hit at the box office.

