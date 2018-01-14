1921 box office collection day 1: This Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra starrer is a frontrunner; earns Rs 1.56 crore

1921 box office collection day 1: This Vikram Bhatt film had a strong start at the box office. 1921 box office collection day 1: This Vikram Bhatt film had a strong start at the box office.

Starring Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra, this horror flick has surpassed its competition and has managed to earn Rs 1.56 crore on its opening day. The Vikram Bhatt film is the fourth installment in the 1920 franchise and is set in the year 1921. Earlier, in conversation with indianexpress.com, film distributor Akshaye Rathi said that the film will be the highest grosser of the week and will surpass the collection of other two releases – Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi and Anurag Kashyap directorial Mukkabaaz, and the film has actually managed to do so.

While Kaalakaandi earned Rs 1.25 crore, Mukkabaaz stayed at Rs 86 lakhs on the first day. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#1921 Fri ₹ 1.56 cr. India biz.”

#1921 Fri ₹ 1.56 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2018

The film ran into some problems with multiplexes on its first day and lost out on some earnings for the morning shows. The problem was later resolved as declared by Reliance Entertainment, the producers of the film. Reliance Entertainment tweeted, “1921 minor impasse resolved with multiplexes The film is opening in close to 1550 screens in 5500 shows. Single screens have received great response since morning!Enjoy the film at a cinema near you. #1921Movie #InCinemasNow @TheVikramBhatt @kkundrra @zareen_khan”.

1921 minor impasse resolved with multiplexes The film is opening in close to 1550 screens in 5500 shows. Single screens have received great response since morning!Enjoy the film at a cinema near you. #1921Movie #InCinemasNow @TheVikramBhatt @kkundrra @zareen_khan — Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) January 12, 2018

Despite this minor issue, the film is doing well and is expected to rake in more money during the weekend. The film is a treat for those who have enjoyed the first three installments of the franchise. Set in the year 1921, the film tells the story of Ayush (Karan) and Rose (Zareen) against a cursed spirit that would lead them to their ultimate fate.

