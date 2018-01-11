1921 box office prediction: Vikram Bhatt’s horror film to garner Rs 3.5 crores on Day 1

1921 box office prediction: Vikram Bhatt’s film is expected to do well. 1921 box office prediction: Vikram Bhatt’s film is expected to do well.

Vikram Bhatt is back with another horror film 1921, starring Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra. The film, which is produced and directed by Vikram, is scheduled for January 12 release. But would it be as successful as the Adah Sharma starrer 1920, which had released a decade ago? Well, according to film distributor Akshaye Rathi, it definitely will strike gold at the box office.

In conversation with indianexpress.com, Akshaye Rathi said the film will be the highest grosser of the week and will surpass the collection of other two releases – Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi and Anurag Kashyap directorial Mukkabaaz.

The film, which is to release on almost 2000 screens, targets single screens and hence, its probability of success is higher, says Akshaye. He added that at multiplexes, the film might suffer as moviegoers will get options to choose. Coming to box office performance, Akshaye says on day one, the film will easily earn anywhere around Rs 3.5 crore and by the weekend, it would go up till Rs 8 crore to Rs 9 crore. It seems the film will recover its cost of production quite soon, which seems to be somewhere around Rs 12-15 crore.

Based in the year 1921, the film deals with the battle of Ayush (Karan) and Rose (Zarine) with a cursed spirit that would lead them to their ultimate redemption or downfall.

For Zarine, this is her first horror film while Karan has earlier worked with Vikram Bhatt in 2012 starrer Horror Story.

1921 is all set to release on January 12, 2018.

