1921 box office collection day 4: Vikram Bhatt’s horror films earns Rs 8.07 crore

1921 started off its box office journey on a good note. Despite facing competition from two other films Mukkabaaz and Kaalakaandi, the film has managed to have an upper hand in terms of attracting the audience to the theater. During its opening weekend, the film minted Rs 6.45 crore but showed a dip on Monday, its first weekday after release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the business figures of the film on Twitter.

He wrote, “#1921Movie Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 2.09 cr, Sun 2.80 cr, Mon 1.62 cr. Total: ₹ 8.07 cr. India biz.”

Apart from same day releases, the film has also faced tough competition from Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, which has become Salman’s highest grossing film and crossed the mark of Rs 300. The Ali Abbas Zafar film, which release on December 22, stands at Rs 327.07 crore even after two weeks since its release.

As far as 1921 is concerned, the film starring Zareen Khan and Karan Kundra, has failed to touch or be around the expectations of trade. Film distributor Akshaye Rathi had said the film will easily earn anywhere around Rs 3.5 crore and by the weekend, it would go up till Rs 8 crore to Rs 9 crore. However, it would not be a wrong statement to make that this film has started 2018 on a decent note.

Based in the year 1921, the film deals with the battle of Ayush (Karan) and Rose (Zareen) with a cursed spirit that would lead them to their ultimate redemption or downfall.

For Zareen, this is her first horror film while Karan has earlier worked with Vikram Bhatt in 2012 starrer Horror Story.

