1921 box office collection day 3: Vikram Bhatt film does better than others, collects Rs 6.45 crore

Vikram Bhatt film 1921 has managed to have a grip on audience. Vikram Bhatt film 1921 has managed to have a grip on audience.

Vikram Bhatt directorial is promising to become the first hit of 2017. Though the film is far from the race of being in the hundred crore club, it is managing to stay ahead of its competition at the box office. The horror film, which is an extension to the franchise of 1920 directed by Vikram, stars Karan Kundra and Zareen Khan in the lead roles and is managing to keep the audience at the edge of their seats. While the film continues to be at the receiving end from critics, the audience is showering love.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the earnings of the film in its opening weekend. “1921Movie Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 2.09 cr, Sun 2.80 cr. Total: ₹ 6.45 cr. India biz,” he wrote.

The film competes against Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi and Anurag Kashyap directorial Mukkabaaz at the box office. While Kaalakaandi and Anurag Kashyap’s film has managed to earn around Rs 3.85 crore and Rs 4.04 crore by the end of it’s opening week, 1921 has an upper hand.

However, according to trade speculations, the film has failed to touch or be around the expected mark. Film distributor Akshaye Rathi had said the film will easily earn anywhere around Rs 3.5 crore and by the weekend, it would go up till Rs 8 crore to Rs 9 crore.

#1921Movie Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 2.09 cr, Sun 2.80 cr. Total: ₹ 6.45 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2018

Based in the year 1921, the film deals with the battle of Ayush (Karan) and Rose (Zareen) with a cursed spirit that would lead them to their ultimate redemption or downfall.

For Zareen, this is her first horror film while Karan has earlier worked with Vikram Bhatt in 2012 starrer Horror Story.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd