102 Not Out box office prediction: Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor film expected to open at Rs 2 crore

Here’s how 102 Not Out is expected to perform at the theatres. Here’s how 102 Not Out is expected to perform at the theatres.

This week’s release 102 Not Out is the story of a 102-year-old man who is determined to break the record of being the oldest living man in the world. The only problem with that, according to him, is his grumpy 75-year-old son who is a stickler for rules and follows a very strict lifestyle. While the concept is clever, what’s even more interesting is the film’s lead cast — Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor.

The thespians will share screen space after a hiatus of 27 years and will, for the first time, explore a father-son relationship. Moreover, in a huge step away from mainstream Bollywood films, director Umesh Shukla has chosen to focus on the life of the elderly in his movie. What remains to be seen is whether Rishi and Amitabh’s stardom will be able to pull as many viewers at the theatres?

Film trade analyst Girish Johar says, “With industry stalwarts like Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starring in the movie, 102 Not Out has generated quite the buzz around its release. Its trailer was also received well by the audience. But the fact remains that the film will have a fairly limited release as it only caters to the tier-one cities and the so-called multiplex audiences.” 102 Not Out is expected to collect Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 crore at the box office.

Also Read | 102 Not Out: Five reasons to watch Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s ageless comedy

Talking about the universal appeal of 102 Not Out, director Umesh Shukla told indianexpress.com in an interview, “The characters may be old but the film is very young at heart. Even a 75-year-old man can behave like 25-year-old and vice-versa. The idea is that age is just a number. So, I think youngsters will find the film especially interesting as it reinstates the fact that one should live life to the fullest.”

Also releasing at the theatres on May 4 is Omerta which is going to be a more intense watch. Based on the life of the infamous terrorist Omar Saeed Shaikh, Omerta brings the previously appreciated director-actor duo of Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao. But even though these two films belong to drastically different genres, they serve the same kind of audience. However, the biggest threat to the two films is last week’s Hollywood offering, Avengers: Infinity War which has since been a record-smashing hit at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd