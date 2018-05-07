102 Not Out box office collection day 4: Amitabh Bachchan film sees growth

102 Not Out box office collection day 4: Amitabh Bachchan plays the father of Rishi Kapoor in this film 102 Not Out box office collection day 4: Amitabh Bachchan plays the father of Rishi Kapoor in this film

102 Not Out is doing quite well at the box office, considering it is up against the superhero extravaganza Avengers: Infinity War. It has earned a total of Rs 16.65 crore over the course of three days. This film, starring veteran Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, tells the story of a father and son duo. Amitabh plays the role of 102-year-old father Dattatraya Vakharia who keeps a cheerful outlook towards life. His son Babulal Vakharia, played by Rishi, thinks differently. At 75, he thinks he is too old to enjoy life. The film’s plot is based on the Gujarati play of the same name written by Saumya Joshi.

After beginning its box office run at a decent Rs 3.52 crore on Friday, it improved collections on the second day (Saturday) with Rs 5.53 crore and on Sunday it took an even bigger leap with Rs 7.60 crore. On Monday, the earnings of this Umesh Shukla directorial are expected to dip as it always happens after the weekend. But this film should still do well over the week looking at its weekend performance.

102 Not Out had received an average review from Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer. “Plus, Shukla, bringing to the big screen a hit Gujarati play again, after Oh My God!, takes away much of the innocence of the simple plot by suffusing the film with blatant product plugging. Saregama’s Caravan is almost a character in the film, competing for screen space with an errand boy from the local chemist store, who is the sounding board for both Dattatraya and Babulal — and the device certainly plays some lovely old numbers every time. The film doesn’t even spare an MRI scan without putting in a prominent hospital’s name,” she had said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd